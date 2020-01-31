Patrick Mahomes talks Chiefs win

DAMIEN WILLIAMS TOOK OFF AFTERTHE END ZONE.WE THINK PATRICK MAHOMES ISGOING TO GET OUT HERE.



Tweets about this Mico C RT @KDVR: QB Patrick Mahomes’ mom talks of raising the MVP, his siblings. Are you cheering for the Chiefs on Sunday? Since the Broncos are… 17 minutes ago Kattathorai 🇺🇸 #SuperBowlnaESPN OK. Have to learn enough on it for tomorrow's water cooler talks. 49ers choosing the unheralded Ra… https://t.co/8dXisCFtAW 2 hours ago ByrdBih Watch "Patrick Mahomes Sr. Talks Raising an MVP | Kansas City Chiefs | Super Bowl" on YouTube https://t.co/EUQLTkLGFU 5 hours ago Stacy McCoy RT @Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes talks with @MikeMayock on his choice of 🏈 over ⚾️, which @NFL QB he patterns his game after and more. https://t… 9 hours ago Michael McCarthy @realDonaldTrump 5-6 pm. Fox Super Bowl Sunday. DJ Khaled spins from sideline. Fox's Jimmy Johnson goes one-on-one… https://t.co/TKGE9jooQZ 12 hours ago Bunny Evans RT @SInow: Usain Bolt talks about the Chiefs and what Patrick Mahomes has been able to do leading the way 💪 https://t.co/n767fPepgW 15 hours ago Pssstt... Watch "Patrick Mahomes Sr. Talks Raising an MVP | Kansas City Chiefs | Super Bowl" on YouTube - https://t.co/Q71qDOIuFo 18 hours ago Sports Illustrated Usain Bolt talks about the Chiefs and what Patrick Mahomes has been able to do leading the way 💪 https://t.co/n767fPepgW 1 day ago