Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London

Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London

Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London

Three people wounded, one in life-threatening condition, after stabbing incident in the UK capital, police say.
Recent related news from verified sources

Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •SBS•Reuters•Al Jazeera•Hindu


British police shoot man in south London in terror-related stabbing

British police shoot man in south London in terror-related stabbingThe last such incident in London was in November, when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera•Indian Express•Hindu•Reuters•Reuters India•SBS•Deutsche Welle



Recent related videos from verified sources

Home Secretary outlines response to London attack [Video]Home Secretary outlines response to London attack

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said a police investigation is taking place after a man stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday (February 2).

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:32Published

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

