New York Weather: Temps In 50s On Monday!

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:14s - Published < > Embed
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock says we can expect an unseasonably warm first week of February, starting with temperatures in the mid-50s on Monday.

She has all that and more in the 11 p.m.

Forecast.
