Jesse Ritka's 10pm Sunday Forecast
After sunshine and record 50s for Groundhog Day we will see the clouds and cooler temperatures return.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jesse Ritka's 10pm Sunday Forecast AND THE NEXT DAY BECAUSE THERE'SA CHANCE FOR FREEZING DRIZZLEAND MORE MELTING.I'M NOT A FAN FROM GETTING EXTRAMELT FROM THE SNOW MELT.I'M SAYING HOLD OFF UNTILTEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING,WHICH BY THE WAY, WINTERESQUETEMPERATURES ARE BACK BYWEDNESDAY WITH A HIGH OF 28.A LITTLE BIT MORE SUNSHINEEXPECTED FOR THURSDAY.BUT SPEAKING OF SPRING, CHOOSEYOUR SPRING.20 DAYS UNTIL SPRING TRAINING,28 DAYS UNTIL METEOROLOGICALSPRING.35 DAYS UNTIL WE SPRING FORWARDWHERE OUR CLOCKS.IF YOU GO BY THE GROUNDHOG INWISCONSIN, GORDY IS SAYING 42DAYS WE'LL HAVE SPRING.OR AROUND THAT TIME IS THEEQUINOX AS WELL.TODAY WE DID BREAK A RECORD.DID NOT FEEL LIKE WE WERE GOINGTO GET SIX MORE WEEKS OF WINTER.THE RECORD HIGH ON THIS DATE 49DEGREES.WE SHATTERED.56 IS THE NEW RECORD FORFEBRUARY 2.LOOK AT THE RED DOTS.THIS WAS A COUNTRYWIDEPHENOMENA.A LOT OF TEMPERATURES AT ORABOVE AVERAGE.WELL ABOVE AVERAGE ACROSS THEMIDDLE SECTION OF THE COUNTRY.REALLY, IT WAS FLORIDA AND THENORTHWEST THAT WERE SLIGHTLYBELOW AVERAGE.IT HAS BEEN A WINDY DAY.NOW YOU CAN SEE THE FLAGS INWAUKESHA.WINDS HAVE CALMED DOWN.ONLY FROM THE WEST NOW AT SEVENMILES PER HOUR.36 IN BROOKFIELD.LIGHTER WIND SPEEDS EXPECTEDESPECIALLY THROUGHOUT MONDAY.TEMPERATURES ARE NOT GOING TO BEQUITE THIS WARM.COOLER THAN OUR CURRENTTEMPERATURE 42 IN MILWAUKEE.NOT A LOT TO SHOW YOU ON RADAR.YOU CAN SEE THE CLOUD COVER PUSHBACK IN.WE'LL CALL IT PARTLY CLOUDYTODAY.NOTICE BY 3:00, PARTLY CLOUDY,TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30s.FEELING FINE WITH THAT SUNSHINE.BY THE END OF THE DAY, MONDAYNIGHT INTO TUESDAY, THE PINKCIRCLE IS THE CHANCE TO SEEFREEZING DRIZZLE, AS WELL AS AFEW SNOWFLAKES ESPECIALLY AS WEGO INTO YOUR TUESDAY MORNING.THAT'S CAUTIONARY.NOT EXPECTING MUCH IN TERMS OFACCUMULATION.IT DOESN'T TAKE MUCH AS FAR ASFREEZING DRIZZLE IS CONCERNED TOSHOW PROBLEMS ON THE ROADWAYS.KEEP THAT IN MIND TUESDAYMORNING.HIGH TEMPERATURE AFTER THAT OF33 DEGREES.WEDNESDAY, THERE'S THAT 28.SEASONAL -- FEELING LIKEFEBRUARY.30s RETURN INTO THE REST OF THEWEEK.GOOD-BYE 50s.HEY, THERE'S A LOT MORE SUNSHINEINCLUDED IN THE SEVEN-DAYFORECAST T





