2-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs talks Chiefs' SBLIV win 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs talks Chiefs' SBLIV win Chiefs defensive end Terrell Suggs is a two-time Super Bowl champ. He said it felt like the first time Sunday night at SBLIV.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs talks Chiefs' SBLIV win HERE.IT GOES ALL THE WAY AROUND.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Εli RT @BracketBattles1: For the 2nd time in 3 years, the Super Bowl Champ was already decided before the season (check those dates!!!) https:… 10 minutes ago ShaunAnthony25 RT @jessica_smetana: Two time Super Bowl champ Terrell Suggs https://t.co/TssilfX9uk 10 minutes ago Hunter Baxter Lmao DK metcalf and Christian Kirk are better than Sammy Watkins. I’m done with you “little boy” clown***folk 🤡 s… https://t.co/4eyjx4yARG 15 minutes ago Ameer....🐐 At one point in time, I thought Sammy Watkins career was over, my mans a Super Bowl champ 22 minutes ago