Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial

Sen.

Amy Klobuchar has been juggling being an impeachment juror and running a campaign, Esme Murphy reports (2:00).

WCCO 4 News at 10 – February 2, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fact-checking Amy Klobuchar in Waterloo, Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa — Despite polling below the top tier of Iowa caucus hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar,...
PolitiFact - Published

Sen. Klobuchar discusses 'comeback strategy' as she splits time between impeachment trial and campaign trail

As 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar splits her time between Washington, D.C....
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FoxNewsMMR

Fox News MMR RT @MittiMegan: Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar ends her night in Johnston at a super bowl party. She’s heading back to Was… 2 hours ago

Bridget39783630

BridgetChristianproud⛄️ RT @thauserkstp: Senator Amy Klobuchar is speaking to a crowd of about 300 packed into Music Man Square in Mason City. She says she didn’t… 4 hours ago

MittiMegan

Mitti Hicks Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar ends her night in Johnston at a super bowl party. She’s heading bac… https://t.co/KSBOfFlsia 5 hours ago

KarenWe44853431

Karen Weber RT @codyleenelson: Small news update: Klobuchar WILL be back in Des Moines tomorrow night for caucus results...she left this rally after a… 5 hours ago

codyleenelson

Cody Nelson Small news update: Klobuchar WILL be back in Des Moines tomorrow night for caucus results...she left this rally aft… https://t.co/NEbhsRT1q0 6 hours ago

SSanchezTV

Stephen Sanchez Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will all in Washington Monday morning for day 11 of the… https://t.co/7EV86lO2QG 8 hours ago

thauserkstp

Tom Hauser Senator Amy Klobuchar is speaking to a crowd of about 300 packed into Music Man Square in Mason City. She says she… https://t.co/Sw8XWqdwWE 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klobuchar Returns To Campaigning In Iowa [Video]Klobuchar Returns To Campaigning In Iowa

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is back on the campaign trail after a very busy week in Washington, Jeff Wagner reports (0:34). WCCO 4 News At 6 - January 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:34Published

Jason DeRusha Talks With Sen. Klobuchar On Impeachment & More [Video]Jason DeRusha Talks With Sen. Klobuchar On Impeachment & More

Jason DeRusha spoke with Senator Amy Klobuchar ahead of the Iowa caucuses (1:02). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.