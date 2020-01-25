|
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Back In Washington For Impeachment Trial
Sen.
Amy Klobuchar has been juggling being an impeachment juror and running a campaign, Esme Murphy reports (2:00).
WCCO 4 News at 10 – February 2, 2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|WATERLOO, Iowa — Despite polling below the top tier of Iowa caucus hopefuls, Sen. Amy Klobuchar,...
PolitiFact - Published
|As 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar splits her time between Washington, D.C....
FOXNews.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources