KC Mayor Quinton Lucas: 'This is an outstanding night for Kansas City'

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said "we're going to have the biggest parade" the Midwest has ever seen to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'It's been quite a ride' [Video]Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'It's been quite a ride'

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach reacts to the Chiefs' journey of resilience during the 2019 season, which culminated Sunday with the Super Bowl LIV championship.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:59Published

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring [Video]Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published

