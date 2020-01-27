Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:05s - Published Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming back next year for a repeat.

