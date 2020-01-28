Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Film Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in an exclusive interview revealed about their relationship status, on sharing screen space for the first time, working with Anil Kapoor, on the accident they met during filming of an action sequence for Malang.

Malang is a romantic-thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakraman.

The movie features Anil Kapoor as a cop.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are an onscreen couples.

Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the film, plays a pivotal role.

Malang is slated to release on February 7.