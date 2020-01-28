Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Film Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in an exclusive interview revealed about their relationship status, on sharing screen space for the first time, working with Anil Kapoor, on the accident they met during filming of an action sequence for Malang.

Malang is a romantic-thriller directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakraman.

The movie features Anil Kapoor as a cop.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are an onscreen couples.

Kunal Kemmu, who also stars in the film, plays a pivotal role.

Malang is slated to release on February 7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Elli Elisabet AvrRam on her look in Malang: Jessie is somewhat a wild child

Mohit Suri's Malang will showcase the different avatars of all the characters. The trailer has...
Mid-Day - Published

Malang: Anil Kapoor looks right down the barrel of a gun in the new poster

Malang has created quite the buzz amongst the audience, especially due to the sizzling chemistry...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

santa_banta

SantaBanta.com #AdityaRoyKapur and @DishPatani know how to give the best vacation goals, Find Out! https://t.co/fdaJeND1sE… https://t.co/t39jk9fCj3 19 minutes ago

Shabbir96863377

Shabbir Haider RT @BiggBoss_Tak: Today #WeekendKaVaar Shoot to be start after 3pm* afternoon Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy kapur & Disha Patani may come to pro… 9 hours ago

GurvinderHari6

Gurvinder Hari RT @bombaytimes: The actress speaks about bagging the film and essaying the character of Jessie in ‘Malang’! @ElliAvrRam #Malang https:/… 10 hours ago

hemangi_sutar

Hemangi Sutar RT @BiggBoss_Tak: #WeekendKaVaar Updates Dhvani Bhanusali also came to promote her latest song #NaJaTu Hina Khan for #Hacked Anil Kapoo… 12 hours ago

Love17229420

Love RT @BigBoss_Takk: #WeekendKaVaar Updates Dhvani Bhanusali also came to promote her latest song #NaJaTu Hina Khan for #Hacked Anil Kapoo… 13 hours ago

tahasid33353480

tahasiddiqui RT @BiggBoss_Tak: #WeekendKaVaar Updates Shoot started around 5:15pm Guest Lists:- Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy kapur & Disha Patani - Team #M… 13 hours ago

mohit11481

Mohit Suri RT @PuneTimesOnline: Can you guess who Team #Malang's favourite cricketers are? #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani @AnilKapoor @kunalkemmu @mohit1… 13 hours ago

satyam20157

Disha Patani Fan Club ❤️ RT @timesnowsports: #INDvsNZ Malang stars @DishPatani, #AdityaRoyKapur take on 'Dance like @yuzi_chahal' challenge WATCH: https://t.co/O… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kapil Sharma HILARIOUS Comedy With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha | The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]Kapil Sharma HILARIOUS Comedy With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha | The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma Makes fun of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show while they promote their upcoming film Malang.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 02:00Published

The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang [Video]The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang

Take glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show behind the scenes funny video where Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Kunal Khemu waiitng for lights to get on.watch the whole video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.