Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato, Minnesota.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato, Minnesota.

"Tears, joy, happiness... all the previous sadness, heartbreak after all those years came out in that moment!" exclaimed a jubilant Matthew Barker.

"The greatest moment of my life next to the birth of my children and marrying my wife!"



Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs bring roughly 2,000 staff and family members to Super Bowl

Chiefs bring roughly 2,000 staff and family members to Super BowlWhen the Chiefs won their first AFC title in 50 years, the Hunt family decided that they would bring...
FOX Sports - Published

After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After 50 years of frustration, Kansas City football fans are ready to party...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KC_SEASportsFan

Brett Missouri SAC Kings Fan 💜🏀🏳️‍🌈 My family are lifelong fans of the @Chiefs. So it was easy to choose to support them since Seattle was out of it.… https://t.co/uHBVo11R3m 1 hour ago

dlm_bmlawkc

David Marcus @RealBirdLawyer In fairness, Lock and his family are lifelong Chiefs fans, so maybe that’s the angle. 8 hours ago

Caffeinefreak

🐬☕️CaffeineFreak🥀 @Adisney990 @CajunBlueAZ1 Same here! Lifelong fans in my family. Watching in memory of my youngest brother who pass… https://t.co/IhJrXpUQg7 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring [Video]Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published

KC Mayor Quinton Lucas: 'This is an outstanding night for Kansas City' [Video]KC Mayor Quinton Lucas: 'This is an outstanding night for Kansas City'

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said "we're going to have the biggest parade" the Midwest has ever seen to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.