Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Jennifer Lopez

Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Jennifer Lopez

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Jennifer Lopez

Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020 with Jennifer Lopez

Check out the Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020 directed by Michael Bay!

It stars Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Arod, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez's Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020: JLo Hunts DJ Khaled for Stealing Bling Cup

Jennifer Lopez stars in a new Super Bowl Commercial for the Hard Rock Hotel and its so action-packed!...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Watch Jennifer Lopez Go on a Thrilling Hotel Chase With DJ Khaled, Pitbull & More in Hard Rock Super Bowl 2020 Ad

Hard Rock International unveiled a star-studded, Michael Bay-directed commercial during Super Bowl...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReDough26

Rito Rodriguez RT @NFLonFOX: Chiefs rookie CB Rashad Fenton used to work concessions at Hard Rock Stadium as a high schooler. Tonight he won a Super Bowl… 24 seconds ago

BSUPimp

El VooDoo Daddy RT @usatodaynfl: Chiefs DB Rashad Fenton (@_sleepp) was a concession worker at Hard Rock Stadium when he was in high school. On Sunday nig… 44 seconds ago

SpencerTomsett

Spencer Maxwell Tomsett RT @SVG_Brandon: Walking through the compound outside Hard Rock Stadium, I come across a Fox Sports crew member FaceTiming with his young s… 2 minutes ago

corymack

Cory Mack RT @CNN: Latin pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez totally killed the #SuperBowl halftime show with an unbelievably energetic performance… 2 minutes ago

THEEGAEL

M O S T HATED RT @CardiBArchive: Cardi B @iamcardib and husband @OffsetYRN Jay-Z and Blue arriving at the Hard Rock Stadium to watch Super Bowl Halftime… 3 minutes ago

victorchrisboy

IG :VICTORCHRISBOYMOTAUNG 💢🦅 RT @billboard: Watch @JLo go on a thrilling hotel chase with @djkhaled, @pitbull and more in the Hard Rock #SuperBowl commercial. https://t… 4 minutes ago

Diana11485161

💜DIANA💜|SWIFTIE🌸/SPICY HALL-APEÑOS🌶✌🏽|❄️☃️ RT @invisiblesmoke3: The Super Bowl is at Hard Rock in Miami but whenever I think of that place I think of this... https://t.co/cj1KAu8hz3 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘It's A Lot Of Energy’: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready For Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]‘It's A Lot Of Energy’: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Ready For Super Bowl Halftime Show

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo was there as the powerhouse performers spoke to a packed ballroom at the Hilton Miami Downtown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:08Published

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show [Video]FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira speak about Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 24:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.