MVP Mahomes and coach Reid thrilled to get first Super Bowl win

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING: "Yeah it's amazing, it really is.

I mean you dream about this stuff when you're a little kid and I just try to go out there and be the best person I can be every single day and I enjoy this every single day, I enjoy going to the facility, I enjoy watching film, I enjoy most of all the brotherhood a team builds and so for me, just to be here with these guys and win in the Super Bowl, it's amazing." 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING: "I don't know if you'd call it that, I just try to fight, that was the biggest thing.

Obviously the third quarter didn't go the way I wanted it to, I tried to force some things and had some turnovers, I mean that's a really good defense, a really good defense, and so didn't play to my liking in the third quarter but the guys believed in me, gave me confidence, we kept fighting and we found ways to win it in the end." 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING: "It's amazing, it really is amazing, just to be here it's surreal.

Finding a way to win in the end with these guys I have around me, we'll enjoy this for a long time, I mean it truly is historic to be here and to win this game." 7.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID SAYING: "So this offseason they (players) put their mind to it, as did the coaches, and everybody upped their game, and this is the result.

I mean it's phenomenal, I'm not sure it's all sunk in but it's awesome right now, yeah." 9.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID SAYING: "Yeah, you know what, the guys were jumping on top of me, so it was, I got an ice bath and everything so it was one of those, so I didn't have a lot of time to reflect on anything other than trying to keep guys off the field, we still had a minute or so left to go so, anything can happen as you know but, it was awesome, in there, just to be able to celebrate with the guys who worked so hard to, you know, get you to this spot, or to get themselves and the team to this spot, I mean you see how excited they were, they were outta their minds, I can't wait till I get with 'em and, you know, be able to enjoy that part." 11.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDY REID SAYING: "Yeah, no, listen I'm really excited I mean about it, you get one, you wanna go get another one but we gotta backpedal for about a minute here and enjoy this one and then we'll get busy on the next one." 13.

REID WALKING OUT OF NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 2) in a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.

With the Chiefs trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes engineered three scoring drives in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short touchdown passes to take the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching score, sparking wild celebration for long-suffering Chiefs fans who had not seen their team hoist the Lombardi trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

San Francisco had looked well on their way to a first Super Bowl in 25 years, holding a 10-point advantage and with time running down, but few leads are ever safe from Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense.

In the divisional playoffs, the Chiefs fought back from 24-0 down to beat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tennessee Titans advantage in the AFC championship.

The 24-year-old Mahomes becomes the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl adding to his credentials as the NFL's next superstar.

Mahomes, who completed 26 of 42 attempts for 286 yards and two touchdowns, appeared out of sorts for nearly three quarters of the game but stepped up and took charge when it mattered to earn the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours.

Mahomes is the youngest to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards.

The win was also validation for Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had more career regular-season wins (207) than any coach without a Super Bowl win until Sunday.

(Production: David Grip)