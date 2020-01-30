Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super-long smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border

Super-long smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Super-long smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border

Super-long smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have found what they are calling the "longest" smuggling tunnel ever discovered on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a statement on January 29, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency announced that it had uncovered the cross-border tunnel along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The underground tunnel has a total length of 4,309 feet, making it the longest smuggling on the southwestern border found to date.

Officials said that the tunnel was concealed by a small industrial building in Tijuana, Mexico, and stretched over three-quarters of a mile to San Diego, California.

Images shared by the U.S. border officials show that the tunnel is narrow, only two feet wide and roughly five and a half feet high.

Officials said they discovered hundreds of sandbags at the end of the tunnel blocking what is suspected to be an old exit to the city of San Diego.

U.S. authorities also uncovered an incomplete offshoot from the main cross-border tunnel leading into the U.S. The tunnel housed an extensive transport system including an elevator at the entrance and a rail system.

The cross-border tunnel was also found to contain an air ventilation system, a drainage system and high voltage electrical cables.

U.S. officials have yet to make any arrests regarding the discovery of the tunnel.

Previously, authorities had found a 2,966-foot-long tunnel in San Diego in 2014.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Longest ever smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border [Video]Longest ever smuggling tunnel found at U.S.-Mexico border

Authorities have found what they are calling the "longest" smuggling tunnel ever discovered on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:01Published

Cross-border drug tunnel sets record for length: CBP [Video]Cross-border drug tunnel sets record for length: CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video showing a tunnel stretching over 4000 feet, discovered in August of last year, used for drug-smuggling from Tijuana, Mexico to San Diego, California.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.