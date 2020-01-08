Global  

Baftas shine light on diversity

The Baftas have again shone a light on the issue of diversity in the field of movie awards, with actor Joaquin Phoenix and the Duke of Cambridge among those speaking on the issue.
Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs [Video]Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

Glitz and glamour was in abundance, as was criticism, after no women were nominated for best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.

Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash [Video]Cynthia Erivo reportedly declines invitation to perform at BAFTAs amid diversity backlash

Cynthia Erivo reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the BAFTA Awards, due to all the acting nominees for gongs at the event being white.

