Breathtaking Kobe Bryant mural at basketball court in Philippines reflects NBA superstar's global reach

A stunning mural of basketball star Kobe Bryant with his daughter has been painted on court in the Philippines, seen here on Saturday (February 1).

The small arena, in the middle of a condominium block in Taguig City, Manila, has become a focal point for tributes to the LA Lakers legend who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Local artists and basketball fans produced the incredible black and mural honouring Bryant by using spray paints last week.

Footage shows how tourists and residents in the basketball-loving country are now flocking there to write tributes on the walls surrounding the court in white paint.

Residents are also laying flowers and posing and praying at a shrine, which is decorated with several portraits of Bryant in his LA Lakers kit.

''The artwork is a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughters and the victims of the accident.

It's a form of our prayer, to give love and honour," said Mike Swift who helped create the mural and tributes.

''All over the world, people are coming here to pay respect and show love and to mourn, to mourn Kobe Bryant, mourn Gianna.

It's all our loss.''