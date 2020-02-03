GM Flint Tool & Die 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:29s - Published GM Flint Tool & Die GM Flint Tool & Die Center delivers the engineering and construction of tools and dies for the fabrication and assembly of sheet metal body parts. Recent projects - 2020 light and Heavy-Duty trucks, Cadillac CT4 & 5 and Full-Size SUVs 0

