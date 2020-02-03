Global  

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

BJP candidate from Model town Kapil Mishra has said that AAP should now change its name to Muslim League.
Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's Kapil Mishra says AAP should change its name to Muslim League, Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra...
Zee News


birjeshtweets

Birjesh Singh On the day of election results in Delhi, BJP should call for massive rally in support of CAA irrespective of the wi… https://t.co/wwk1eGzoOb 2 days ago

Abhijee49215637

Abhijeet Polling officers were forced to stay in bad conditions on 8th feb,20. no need to call a day before in city like del… https://t.co/f7JStt2hDK 2 days ago

NirmalK90699375

Nirmal Kumar @aajtak If BJP loses the Delhi election it will be becoz of weak state leaders with no credibility.Leaders like… https://t.co/oSj0T3JezZ 2 days ago

JaiHindKB

STOCK FUNNEL Delhi exit poll should be eye opener for BJP. People elect politicans to deliver for betterment of lives, roads, el… https://t.co/nGfVnVXiew 3 days ago

bbhoee

Cabinet Minister @rohini_sgh This fascist Modi i got call from friends in delhi they want to vote AAP but election officer are askin… https://t.co/3SjKYvxyFw 3 days ago

50raj66

Raj @sagarikaghose @aartic02 Shame!! Despicable lows from PJ, an elected member of the ruling party, to call another el… https://t.co/p8zYSahYKD 1 week ago

MakdaTofiq

Tofiq Makda Hindustan Times: Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra. https://t.co/XF5eJe5bTR 1 week ago

Kjbhat1

K Janardhana Bhat Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra via @htTweets https://t.co/Jrn8BQBWMR 1 week ago


Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi's struggle a drama' remark makes BJP brass unhappy | OneIndia News [Video]Anantkumar Hegde's 'Gandhi's struggle a drama' remark makes BJP brass unhappy | OneIndia News

Oppn stages walkout as BJP's Parvesh Verma speaks, Anurag Thakur met with 'goli maarna bandh karo' slogans in Parliament, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Kapil Mishra attacks AAP with 'Muslim..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published

Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News [Video]Delhi election trail heats up, PM joins campaign with 2 rallies | Oneindia News

3rd incident of firing reported in Jamia, CAA debate creates storm in Parliament, Kapil Mishra attacks AAP with 'Muslim League' jibe, PM Modi campaigns in Delhi, Anantkumar Hegde calls Gandhi's freedom..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:08Published

