Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland

Renée Zellweger dedicated her Leading Actress win at the 2020 BAFTA Awards to Judy Garland, as she won the award for starring in 'Judy'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MickaelMorand

Mickaël MORAND 🏳️‍🌈♈️ RT @BAFTA: Renée Zellweger dedicates her Leading Actress award to Judy herself! 👏🏆#EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs https://t.co/TsGXZkaXhQ 4 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Renee Zellweger dedicates BAFTA win to Judy Garland #ReneeZellweger #JudyGarland #Judy #BAFTA https://t.co/tbVtnqCRj6 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Life Begins For Andy Hardy Movie (1941) Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland [Video]Life Begins For Andy Hardy Movie (1941) Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland

Life Begins For Andy Hardy Movie Trailer HD (1941) Plot synopsis: Hoping his son will attend his alma mater, Judge Hardy agrees to let Andy look for work in New York for the summer before committing to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 03:02Published

BAFTAs: Renée Zellweger feels at home in London [Video]BAFTAs: Renée Zellweger feels at home in London

The incredible Renée Zellweger is sweeping up all the awards for Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland and said London feels like home. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODE     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.