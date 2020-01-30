Sophie Piper and Wallace Wilson dumped from Love Island

In a shock twist, Sophie Piper and Wallace Wilson were dumped from 'Love Island' by their fellow islanders.



Recent related videos from verified sources Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping Leanne Amaning takes dig at Mike Boateng after Love Island dumping The customer service adviser was kicked out of the villa on Wednesday (29.01.20) after Mike - who she was previously coupled up with -.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:18Published 4 days ago Love Island's Sophie Piper won't rule out Connor Durman reunion Love Island's Sophie Piper won't rule out Connor Durman reunion Connor was booted out of the villa after a recoupling earlier this week, and his former flame - who decided to stay in the villa rather.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12Published 4 days ago