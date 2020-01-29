Global  

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Brad Pitt jokes he will name his Bafta Harry

Margot Robbie joked that Brad Pitt would be naming his Bafta award Harry because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States” – as the Duke of Cambridge watched from the audience.

With Pitt not present at the ceremony in London, Robbie stepped up to collect the award for best supporting actor - for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - on his behalf.
