Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: "We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly"

Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: 'We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly'

Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: "We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly"

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied volunteers at a campaign field office in Iowa City on the eve of Monday's caucuses.
Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: "We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly"

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied volunteers at a campaign field office in Iowa City on the eve of Monday’s caucuses.



