Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: "We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly" 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published Bernie Sanders rallies volunteers in Iowa on eve of caucuses: "We will defeat Donald Trump and we're going to defeat him badly" Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied volunteers at a campaign field office in Iowa City on the eve of Monday’s caucuses.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Michael Crumb Jill Biden joined by Tom and Christie Vilsack in meeting with volunteers in Ames on Saturday as they work to genera… https://t.co/ZWxHHvwCtI 18 hours ago Thomas 🏳️‍⚧️ RT @Enjoneer01: Bernie Sanders has the: 🔹️Youth vote 🔹️Women's vote 🔹️Non-white vote 🔹️Expat vote 🔹️Ranked choice vote 🔹️Most volunteers 🔹️… 2 days ago