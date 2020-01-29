Global  

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony.
