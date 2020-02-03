Gale-force winds defy gravity and push waterfall up cliff in UK

Gale-force winds defy gravity by pushing a waterfall up a cliff on Mallerstang Edge in Yorkshire Dales National Park on February 1.

The filmer told Newsflare: "On Saturday the 1st of February a very strong and gusty south-west wind was blowing, so I decided to brave the strong wind and the sideways rain to make the one-hour steep walk up to the waterfall on Mallerstang Edge.

"I climbed up to waterfall despite the strong gusts of wind pinning me down and the heavy sidewards rain soaking me to my skin, I managed to crouch down on a small ledge on the top of the cliff next to the waterfall and get this footage of the strong wind gusts blowing the waterfall back up onto the fell above."