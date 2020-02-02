Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > San Francisco 49ers > Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chiefs and 49ers players come together for Kobe Bryant tribute before Super Bowl

Chiefs and 49ers players come together for Kobe Bryant tribute before Super BowlPlayers from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers joined together to remember the late Kobe...
Daily Star - Published

Opinion: An inevitable force in Chiefs' Super Bowl win, Patrick Mahomes enters elite tier of athletes

Patrick Mahomes struggled in most of game, but in the fourth quarter he led the Kansas City Chiefs...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IAmPTHero

PTHero RT @Weesesports: The last 12 months for Bay Area Sports: - Bruce Bochy retires. - Oakland Raiders relocate. - The Toronto Raptors beat t… 18 minutes ago

TheBroncosWire

Broncos Wire #Chiefs defeat #49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV (via @TheChiefsWire) https://t.co/vd4Sj1bCow 21 minutes ago

SENSIMILLIEA

PRINCESS📯👑🌟OF LOVE ♥️🃏🗞 RT @washingtonpost: Breaking: Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/oORi0BJQYl 22 minutes ago

YAHWEHGOLD

Tejumade Ojo RT @CNN: Fiona the hippo has gained fame in recent years for predicting the Super Bowl. This year, she selected the Kansas City Chiefs to d… 28 minutes ago

HChan03

Hagan Chan RT @KTLA: BREAKING: The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/iyYBsbVCWj 33 minutes ago

tedsbear1

Tedsbear1 Chiefs rally to defeat 49ers, 31-20, claim first Super Bowl title in 50 years https://t.co/vCxRszqS4G 35 minutes ago

MarijaneGreen

Marijane Green RT @JonathanMcCall: ITS PARTY TIME: In Kansas City as @Chiefs defeat @49ers 31-20 in @SuperBowl LIV #FOX4 https://t.co/kNB7xsfkM5 36 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 2020, defeat 49ers, 31-20 https://t.co/I1p4m8K0E0 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.