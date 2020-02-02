Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Streatham > Streatham attack: Police remain at scene overnight

Streatham attack: Police remain at scene overnight

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Streatham attack: Police remain at scene overnight

Streatham attack: Police remain at scene overnight

Parts of Streatham in south London have remained closed off overnight after a terrorist-related incident in which two people were injured before a man was shot dead by police.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man shot dead by police as three hurt in ‘terrorist-related’ attack

Man shot dead by police as three hurt in ‘terrorist-related’ attackThree people have been injured in a “terrorist-related” attack in south London which led to a man...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

YvonneJRichards

Yvonne Richards ❤🌍🇪🇺🇬🇧🐾👼 RT @RoryStewartUK: Deepest sympathies with the victims and wider community after this horrifying attack. We owe the Met Police a huge debt… 13 minutes ago

ganais_anais

think for yourself @st_ratachat @Nigel_95 @anoldbaglady @DdesimoneDaniel @JuliaHB1 ANOTHER Islamist terror attack! #Streatham Maybe w… https://t.co/1CMkTNgPAW 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London [Video]Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published

Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist [Video]Streatham attack: Eyewitness video shows London police approach dead terrorist

Eyewitness video has emerged of police attending to the body of the Streatham terror attacker who wore a fake bomb vest during a stabbing spree. Video filmed by a local resident shows the dead..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.