Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

Kansas City could celebrate a football championship for the first time in 50 years on Sunday (February 2).

After a fourth-quarter comeback the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a game marked by dramatic swings.

But before kick-off, a more solemn note - moment of silence was held to mark the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.

San Francisco won the toss and despite a touchdown from star Kansas City Quarterback Patrick Mahomes the 49s looked well on their way to to victory with a ten-point lead.

And it stayed that way but then the Chiefs' trademark offense picked up in an explosive surge led by Mahomes.

The 24-year-old engineered three touchdown drives in just over five minutes with short touchdown passes to take the lead.

Damien Williams then raced 38 yards for the score that cinched victory.

Its the same fighting spirit that saw the Chiefs fight back from nothing in major games earlier this season.

For halftime in Miami J Lo and Shakira danced up a storm in dazzling gold and silver.

J Lo showed off her pole dance moves from her role, in film "Hustlers".

Mahomes was named Most Valuable Player making him the youngest to win both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards.

Back home, watch parties were ecstatic the Chiefs were bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy home.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING: "Yeah it's amazing, it really is.

I mean you dream about this stuff when you're a little kid and I just try to go out there and be the best person I can be every single day and I enjoy this every single day, " The victory is also validation for Chiefs coach Andy Reid who had been the winningest head coach without an NFL title.

After 21 years - his 222nd victory on Sunday turned out to be the big one.