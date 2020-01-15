Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

Global  

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl.

Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.
