Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl after a nail-biting fourth quarter.

Ryan Brooks reports.
Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win...
Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win first Super Bowl in 50 years

The comeback Chiefs did it again and are Super Bowl champions.Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of...
49ers fans lament loss at Super Bowl

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers were devastated by the loss to Kansas City Chiefs, who won with a dramatic 31-20 comeback in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2).

Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

