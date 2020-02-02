Global  

Streatham terror attack: What we know so far

Streatham terror attack: What we know so far

Streatham terror attack: What we know so far

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.
Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbed

Streatham terror attack: Terror suspect shot dead after two people stabbedThe Metropolitan Police says two people have been hurt after a stabbing in Streatham which is being...
London terror attack: Number of people stabbed and man shot dead in Streatham - updates

London terror attack: Number of people stabbed and man shot dead in Streatham - updatesPolice said a stabbing incident in Streatham is being treated as a terror attack
trickyd90556041

tricky dicky RT @Sozzinski: The terrorist was under active police surveillance and *still* he attacked innocents!! What the***is going on in this cou… 2 minutes ago

TFMRadioNews

TFM News The Mayor of London says he's angry there's been two terror attacks in a matter of months committed by men recently… https://t.co/cOER3z5rwY 2 minutes ago

MetroRadioNews

Metro Radio News The Mayor of London says he's angry there's been two terror attacks in a matter of months committed by men recently… https://t.co/wCh5xAT4rV 2 minutes ago

suekings35

Susan RT @DrJacobsRad: What does this behavior achieve? Who benefits? Nothing, and no one are the answers. This must be universally condemned.… 3 minutes ago

bksinghdelhi

Bks RT @VashiMant: "Amman kept a notebook, he wrote his goals in life were 2 die as shuhada [martyr] and he had discussed slaughtering apostate… 3 minutes ago

Keith4uk

Keith marriott RT @TheStaggers: What happens inside British prisons is as big a worry as the speed in which people leave them, writes @stephenkb. https://… 4 minutes ago

TahirBinHussai2

Tahir Bin Hussain #Lavery4Leader RT @RespectIsVital: If you have or see a photo from the #Streatham terror attack, STOP SHARING IT. You're risking the lives of the police… 4 minutes ago

KerriPyr

Kerri Connell RT @SkyNews: Streatham terror attacker Sudesh Amman stabbed two people just days after being released from jail, where he had been serving… 5 minutes ago


Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

How the Streatham terror attack unfolded [Video]How the Streatham terror attack unfolded

Through witnesses' video and accounts, see how the Streatham terror attack unfolded.

