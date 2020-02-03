Priti Patel: ‘Our thoughts are with the victims'

Home Secretary, Priti Patel MP, says that her “thoughts are with the victims” of a terrorist-related incident in Streatham, south London, in which two people were left injured.

Patel also paid tribute to the police and emergency services.

Report by Patelr.

