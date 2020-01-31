Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and more announced as 2020 Oscar hosts 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published Shia LaBeouf, Keanu Reeves and more announced as 2020 Oscar hosts On Jan. 30, the Academy took to Twitter to announce the latest round of celebrity hosts for the 92nd Oscars.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WeAreEntertainmentNews Next Set of Stars Added to the 92nd Oscars Presenter Lineup! James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack G… https://t.co/o8NMmMAW46 4 hours ago JBoogie🏁 Jim Carrey Shia LaBeouf Tommy from power Keanu Reeves Peter Griffin Adam Sandler https://t.co/PjyzRLNwoi 18 hours ago K.P. Smith RT @WeAreEntNews: Next Set of Stars Added to the 92nd Oscars Presenter Lineup! James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsag… 20 hours ago WeAreEntertainmentNews Next Set of Stars Added to the 92nd Oscars Presenter Lineup! James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack G… https://t.co/eSMOPBVMPe 22 hours ago 🕸𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐊𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐮🕸 RT @keanyssance: shia labeouf, joaquin phoenix and keanu reeves breathing the same atmosphere https://t.co/kDzsjTL7bh 1 day ago WAT-NOT And we have already started the countdown! 😍♥️ #KeanuReeves #Oscar #AcademyAwards #keanu #keanureevesfans… https://t.co/w4jfamoomo 2 days ago Nixzettam Oscar presenters 2020: Shia LaBeouf and Keanu Reeves will make things interesting 🤯😍 https://t.co/MwW6faMVDe 2 days ago Russell RT @nypost: Oscar presenters 2020: Shia LaBeouf and Keanu Reeves will make things interesting https://t.co/nwAoPaLVqz https://t.co/Qs5pICoH… 2 days ago