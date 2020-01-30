Harvey Weinstein Trial: Testimony Continues From Alleged

Global  

The disgraced movie mogul says he was in a 5-year relationship with Jessica Mann, but the woman claims she was intimidated into going along with Weinstein's alleged sexual demands.

She will be back in court Monday.

CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein trial: Ex-boyfriend says accuser was 'shocked, upset' after meeting with mogul

The Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial shifted to testimony from secondary witnesses who could...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •The WrapCBC.ca


Harvey Weinstein Trial: Casting Director, Cipriani Manager Expected On Stand

After a day of intense testimony at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, prosecutors are expected to...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •The WrapSeattle TimesCBC.ca



Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Alleged Rape Victim Testifies

The woman Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping in a Manhattan hotel room back in 2013 testified Friday at the trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:04Published

Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her [Video]Accuser says Harvey Weinstein raped her

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

