Highlights From The BAFTAS 2020

The British Academy Film Awards, 2020 are over, with World War I epic “1917” being the biggest winner, winning seven awards including best picture and best director.

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor with Reneé Zelwegger picking up Best Actress.

Rebel Wilson stole the show with Brad Pitt joking about Brexit via Margot Robbie.
