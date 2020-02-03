Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez performed with her daughter Emme, J.

Balvin and fellow headliner Shakira during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Yes, that was Jennifer Lopez's daughter singing at the Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comE! OnlineCBS 2Just JaredPinkNewsTMZ.comUSATODAY.com


Jennifer Lopez's Hard Rock Super Bowl Commercial 2020: JLo Hunts DJ Khaled for Stealing Bling Cup

Jennifer Lopez stars in a new Super Bowl Commercial for the Hard Rock Hotel and its so action-packed!...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarleneClarkin

#votedemocratic2020 RT @CBSThisMorning: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were electrifying in their joint performance during the #SuperBowlLIV halftime show. J. Lo a… 52 seconds ago

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were electrifying in their joint performance during the #SuperBowlLIV halftime show. J.… https://t.co/OIJLEOUxOI 8 minutes ago

edwebst

Jordan RT @HuffPost: Emme, Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, joined her mom for an epic duet. https://t.co/2rq6QzWd3L 28 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Jennifer Lopez was joined by daughter Emme for a performance on stage during the #SuperBowl Halftime Show! https://t.co/bS5f… 32 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl #JenniferLopez #EmmeMaribelMuniz #Shakira #SuperBowl #SBLIV… https://t.co/n8IbkPlvRx 1 hour ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl https://t.co/oprezczsJy https://t.co/oqk19gKQlZ 2 hours ago

RedMagDaily

Red Magazine Jennifer Lopez was joined by her 11-year-old daughter for an incredible Super Bowl halftime duet https://t.co/cXH0uvrRiB 3 hours ago

effinfun

effinfun At Just 11 Years Old, Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Made Her Super Bowl Halftime Debut - As expected, the 2020 Su… https://t.co/jS0IkwnXBh 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show [Video]Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has led the tributes to his partner's stunning Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, as the stars reacted on social media.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago [Video]Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

Demi Lovato got to live out her teenage dream performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.