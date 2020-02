Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Balvin and fellow headliner Shakira during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).

Jennifer Lopez performed with her daughter Emme, J.

Also reported by • TMZ.com

Jennifer Lopez stars in a new Super Bowl Commercial for the Hard Rock Hotel and its so action-packed!...

Also reported by • Billboard.com

Jennifer Lopez was joined by a truly special guest during her Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday: Her...