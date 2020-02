Mark Sievers expected in court Wednesday as he fights for new trial 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:32s - Published Mark Sievers expected in court Wednesday as he fights for new trial Mark Sievers is fighting for a new trial after he was found guilty and sentenced to death in the murder of his wife, Teresa Sievers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mark Sievers expected in court Wednesday as he fights for new trial HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON WHERESHE IS, PLEASE CALL THE COLLIERCOUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.THIS COMING WEDNESDAY-- MARKSIEVERS IS SET TO BE BACK INFRONT OF A LEE COUNTY JUDGE...AS HIS LEGAL TEAM FIGHTS FOR ANEW TRIAL.SIEVERS WAS SENTENCED TO DEATH,AFTER A JURY FOUND HIM GUILTY OFFIRST DEGREE MURDER... IN THEDEATH OF HIS WIFE, TERESA.BUT HIS ATTORNEYS SAY THE ONLYDIRECT EVIDENCE OF HIM BEINGINVOLVED... CAME FROM THEFRIEND, CURTIS WAYNE WRIGHT, WHOHE SAYS LIED TO INVESTIGATORS.HIS ATTORNEYS ARGUE THERE’S NOT





