Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Louis Tomlinson's Awkward Interview On BBC Breakfast

Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson had a rather awkward interview on BBC Breakfast as he spoke about his new solo album.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Louis Tomlinson says he will never go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview

Louis Tomlinson says he will never go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interviewHe criticised the way that Dan Walker and Louise Minchin handled the interview
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lujainn1l0

lujain @Lauuurraaaax @Louis_Tomlinson Someone closed to yous death. That interview was awful and awkward. 5 minutes ago

Keyyy92

Keely Midgley RT @MirrorCeleb: Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OElwvnh6FY https://t.co/jAyk… 23 minutes ago

ProlificNorth

Prolific North One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson vowed not to go on Salford-based BBC Breakfast again after an awkward intervie… https://t.co/PcmnMYy0c2 27 minutes ago

lujainn1l0

lujain @mirandap1996 @LOUWASMYBECAUSE @Louis_Tomlinson That interview was hella awkward that's what happened. They started… https://t.co/kW1PVVsMdh 40 minutes ago

jamiewells22

jamie @Louis_Tomlinson Wow I just watched that interview and I was getting mad and it was awkward for me watching it. I c… https://t.co/c1ADijBRKI 55 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OElwvnh6FY https://t.co/jAykJEkjuD 1 hour ago

james_reb

James Edward Rebbeck RT @MirrorCeleb: Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OElwvnyI4y https://t.co/5BNE… 2 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Louis Tomlinson vows never to go on BBC Breakfast again after awkward interview https://t.co/OElwvnyI4y https://t.co/5BNEJbDnL8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.