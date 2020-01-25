Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Liverpool F.C. > Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Premier League round-up: Liverpool open up 22 point gap at the top

Liverpool opened up a 22-point gap over rivals Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side lost to Tottenham in the capital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool FC urged to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Steve McManaman has urged Liverpool FC to consider making a move to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer...
The Sport Review - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Liverpool secretly planning Premier League title parade with 30-year wait almost over

Liverpool secretly planning Premier League title parade with 30-year wait almost overLiverpool have secretly begun planning for a Premier League title parade after their agonising...
Daily Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the golden boot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy [Video]Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed a lack of energy after Manchester United played out a dull goalless draw with Wolves.The United boss praised the attitude and effort of his players in Saturday’s Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.