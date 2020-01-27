Global  

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



