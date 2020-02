Elon Musk drops EDM song 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'

Earlier this week, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he had created a new song, “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe”.

Also reported by • TechCrunch

Los Angeles (AFP) Jan 31, 2020 He is known as billionaire tech investor, inventor and space...

Also reported by • TechCrunch

Elon Musk really can do it all -- he'll be the first to tell you -- including write and perform his...