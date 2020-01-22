Global  

UK couple who met as teenagers celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

UK couple who met as teenagers celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

UK couple who met as teenagers celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

A Scottish couple who met as teenagers are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary and still believe it was love at first sight.

Robert Snaddon, 93, and wife Alison, 91, met at a dance in 1944.
UK couple who met as teenagers celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

A Scottish couple who met as teenagers are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary and still believe it was love at first sight.

Robert Snaddon, 93, and wife Alison, 91, met at a dance in 1944.

They married the next year when Alison was 16-years-old and pregnant.

Three-quarters of a century later, and with their eyesight, hearing and mobility diminishing, the devoted pair still insist it was love at first sight.

This video was filmed on January 27 in Clackmannan.




