UK couple who met as teenagers celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

A Scottish couple who met as teenagers are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary and still believe it was love at first sight.

Robert Snaddon, 93, and wife Alison, 91, met at a dance in 1944.

They married the next year when Alison was 16-years-old and pregnant.

Three-quarters of a century later, and with their eyesight, hearing and mobility diminishing, the devoted pair still insist it was love at first sight.

This video was filmed on January 27 in Clackmannan.