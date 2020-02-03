Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Alex Rodriguez leads tributes to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira after Super Bowl halftime show

Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has led the tributes to his partner's stunning Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, as the stars reacted on social media.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebs React to JLo & Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime Show!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira gave an incredible performance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show...
Just Jared - Published

Lady Gaga and More Stars React to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira scored big on Sunday night. The Latina legends came to slay and put on the...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago [Video]Demi Lovato predicted Super Bowl gig 10 years ago

Demi Lovato got to live out her teenage dream performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published

Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl [Video]Jennifer Lopez joined by daughter at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez performed with her daughter Emme, J. Balvin and fellow headliner Shakira during the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (02.02.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.