UL Graduates Dog Part Of Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

While the lafayette area prepares for sunday's super bowl, one ul graduate is preparing her dog for a football game of it's own.

Alexis vaughn was surprised to hear her dog brooklyn was selected to be part of animal planet's puppy bowl.

She says brooklyn was well deserving of the recgognition.

"so we adopted brooklyn, she was dropped at a kill shelter at 6 weeks old with her mom in kentucky, and so the agency got her and then we got her."

Vaughn says the selection process was random.

"so what heppens is all the adoption places, pretty much any adoption place across the country, can enter dogs that are adoptable.

So every dog in the puppy bowl is adoptable or has been adopted."

She was surprised at just how much work it takes to put on the manhattan new york event.

"so she had to do 2 different photo shoot and and then she had to do like a little video shoot."

Vaughn says she didn't realize just how much energy brookline had to use.

"she was full force 7 hours and she slept the whole way home probably for 4 days after that.

Wherever you are sunday make sure you check out brooklyn on animal planet before you head out to see who wins the super bowl.

