UL Graduates Dog Part Of Animal Planet Puppy Bowl

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
We'll if you can't make to miami this weekend for all things super bowl you still have many restaurants and bars around town to catch the big game on sunday.

And we can't forget about our pets this super bowl sunday either.

I know my dog coco will be watching with me..

Especially the puppy bowl, the cool thing this year is the rajuns cajuns will be representing with a ul gads pup playing for the title.

While the lafayette area prepares for sunday's super bowl, one ul graduate is preparing her dog for a football game of it's own.

Alexis vaughn was surprised to hear her dog brooklyn was selected to be part of animal planet's puppy bowl.

She says brooklyn was well deserving of the recgognition.

"so we adopted brooklyn, she was dropped at a kill shelter at 6 weeks old with her mom in kentucky, and so the agency got her and then we got her."

Vaughn says the selection process was random.

"so what heppens is all the adoption places, pretty much any adoption place across the country, can enter dogs that are adoptable.

So every dog in the puppy bowl is adoptable or has been adopted."

She was surprised at just how much work it takes to put on the manhattan new york event.

"so she had to do 2 different photo shoot and and then she had to do like a little video shoot."

Vaughn says she didn't realize just how much energy brookline had to use.

"she was full force 7 hours and she slept the whole way home probably for 4 days after that.

Wherever you are sunday make sure you check out brooklyn on animal planet before you head out to see who wins the super bowl.

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

To check out brooklyn and all the puppy bowl action before the big game you can tune into animal planet




