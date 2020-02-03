Campaign 2020 the iowa caucuses on monday are expected to draw large crowds to sites throughout the state á with people pitching for their ideal candidate.we are finding caucus goers are largely older people.

On the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in des moines with details.

Alex?xxx you may be surprised by the numbers.

During the caucuses of 20á 16... the aáaáráp found that 58 percent of voters in the democratic caucuses were over the age of 50.

For republicans á that number bumps up to 63 percent.

Brad anderson in the iowa state director for the aáaáráp.

"it's an enormously important demographic for anybody running for president.

We wanna make sure their voices are heard."

Candidates have taken that message to heart á with reinforcing issues like healthcare as part of their platforms. "whether you're in rural iowa or urban iowa, if you're a voter over the age of 50, you have the same concerns.

You pay the same cost for your healthcare, you pay the same price for your prescription drugs.

Those issues blur geographic while the demographic was slightly younger during the 2008 caucusá it is likely that 55 to 60 percent of people caucusing on monday are older.///