Fighting The Spread Of Coronavirus

WAAY 31's Casey Albritton shows us the biggest message the school wants students to hear.
Biggest message the school wants students to hear.

Here at the health sciences building, students are watching webinars--provi ded by the centers for disease control and prevention.

Students tell me the main message is to wash their hands often and to stay home if they feel sick.

Brelin davis/ student "i think everybody is a little bit on edge because we really haven't had to deal with that before, so some people are definitely more scared than others."

David green/ student "i think this is a new thing for alabama, something like this being so close.

For me it's eye-opening to know that something is that close and kind of frightening."

Students at calhoun community college say they're nervous hearing coronavirus entered the united states.

Brelin davis/ student "those of us with kids are a little more concerned about our kids.

I worry about him being at daycare more than myself because kids don't wash their hands as much as we do here."

Calhoun community college started showing webinars today-- educating students about how to protect themselves from the virus.

Brent mcgill/ dean "coughing into your hand versus coughing into your elbow.

Washing your hands and not cross-contaminating and if you're sick, stay home."

The college says it wants to be prepared.

Brent mcgill/ dean "the cdc is good about giving us those website and links.

They are free and then we can pull those up in a classroom or conference room and let our students and faculty participate in those."

Students hope it doesn't spread.

David green/ student "i am very confident in our systems and how they work, so i don't think it would spread too far if it did get here."

College officials tell me if there was a major outbreak of coronavirus--an d many students weren't able to show up for class, they would decide whether or not to close the campus.... but they say they've never had to do that before.

Live in decatur, casey albritton, waay 31



