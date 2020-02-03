Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison

Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison

Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison

Gunshots were fired during a Super Bowl watch party at a sports bar in Addison Sunday evening, but there were no reported injuries, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DoubleDownDuck

Raynard E. Green RT @NYDailyNews: A fight broke out and gunshots were fired outside a Texas bar during the Super Bowl halftime show. https://t.co/GEXJLPV9… 4 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Shots fired in halftime #fight outside #Texas bar during Super Bowl - Feb 2 @ 9:47 PM ET https://t.co/TVL90tz0q8 10 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News A fight broke out and gunshots were fired outside a Texas bar during the Super Bowl halftime show. https://t.co/GEXJLPV93i 10 hours ago

web61

Mark Weber RT @DavidSFOX4: Addison Police questioning people just down the street from Addison Point — the @49ers bar where shots were fired during a… 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Florida baby cheers for hometown hero during Super Bowl [Video]Southwest Florida baby cheers for hometown hero during Super Bowl

Baby Jaliyah was rooting for Southwest Florida native Sammy Watkins during Super Bowl 54.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:21Published

Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride [Video]Shakira and JLo deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show full of latinx pride

On Feb. 2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.