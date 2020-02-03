Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly Bar

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly Bar

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly BarTrang Do reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Travis Kelce confident Kansas City Chiefs fans won't have long to wait for another Super Bowl win

After the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Travis Kelce suggested the wait for another...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MashableBBC NewsFOX Sports


Donald Trump deletes tweet after congratulating Kansas, not Missouri, for Chiefs' Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump praised the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win but initially congratulated...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

McAwesomes3

Jeremy RT @sean_spicier: Congratulations to Chiefs fans around the world except those in Kansas City, Kansas...sorry, but you no longer exist 6 seconds ago

Taipan002

Tai Pan RT @NewDay: After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, President Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the team's fans and the state o… 55 seconds ago

Mr_Phoenyx_NYC

Ashley P RT @CNN: After the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, President Trump tweeted congratulating the team's fans and th… 1 minute ago

PAULIBABBA

49ersBlewIt @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump @Chiefs I'm from Kansas, they are all chief's fans. There's also a Kansas City Kansas… https://t.co/HoczlASD7r 1 minute ago

JoshThicklin53

Joshua Thicklin RT @CBSThisMorning: The Kansas City @Chiefs are taking home the #SuperBowl trophy for just the second time in team history. Chiefs fans exp… 1 minute ago

Oryx19Rick

Rick Anderson RT @KenZimmern: @CBSNews Amazed how petty media has become. Kansas City, Missouri (home of Chiefs) is adjacent to Kansas City, Kansas. Ch… 2 minutes ago

Lillysteff01

Steff RT @TheChiefsWire: Many departed #Chiefs fans will be represented at #SBLIV thanks to @kalexander1012 https://t.co/RmllLO9LbZ 3 minutes ago

dsbuckeyes

OBJ❤️Baker & ? (can we get it right pls) RT @JayScot61742344: So, the Kansas City Chiefs can still have an Indian nickname, arrowhead logo, and a war chant from the fans, but we ca… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 2/3 [Video]Eye On The Day 2/3

Here are some of the stories we are keeping an eye on: Democratic presidential candidates blitz across Iowa before the caucuses, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again, and why you might..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:24Published

Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison [Video]Shots Fired During Fight At Super Bowl Watch Party In Addison

Gunshots were fired during a Super Bowl watch party at a sports bar in Addison Sunday evening, but there were no reported injuries, police said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.