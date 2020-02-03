Kansas City Chiefs Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Win At Philly Bar

Jeremy RT @sean_spicier: Congratulations to Chiefs fans around the world except those in Kansas City, Kansas...sorry, but you no longer exist 6 seconds ago

Tai Pan RT @NewDay: After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, President Trump sent a congratulatory tweet to the team's fans and the state o… 55 seconds ago

Ashley P RT @CNN: After the Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, President Trump tweeted congratulating the team's fans and th… 1 minute ago

49ersBlewIt @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump @Chiefs I'm from Kansas, they are all chief's fans. There's also a Kansas City Kansas… https://t.co/HoczlASD7r 1 minute ago

Joshua Thicklin RT @CBSThisMorning: The Kansas City @Chiefs are taking home the #SuperBowl trophy for just the second time in team history. Chiefs fans exp… 1 minute ago

Rick Anderson RT @KenZimmern: @CBSNews Amazed how petty media has become. Kansas City, Missouri (home of Chiefs) is adjacent to Kansas City, Kansas. Ch… 2 minutes ago

Steff RT @TheChiefsWire: Many departed #Chiefs fans will be represented at #SBLIV thanks to @kalexander1012 https://t.co/RmllLO9LbZ 3 minutes ago