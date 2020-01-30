Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Huoshenshan Hospital with 1,000 beds has been completed in just eight days to combat coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese hospital with 1,000 beds completed in eight days to combat coronavirus

Huoshenshan Hospital with 1,000 beds has been completed in just eight days to combat coronavirus.

The timelapse footage, filmed in Wuhan city in Hubei Province on February 1, shows hundreds of construction workers working as the 33,900-square-metre hospital is being completed.

According to China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co, Ltd, Huoshenshan hospital has been completed on February 2 and it started accepting patients on February 3.

The People's Liberation Army has sent 1400 medical staff to work at the hospital.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study [Video]Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:26Published

'We are counting down the days to go', says Spanish national in Wuhan [Video]'We are counting down the days to go', says Spanish national in Wuhan

Pedro Morilla, as well as eight other Spanish nationals working for the Wuhan Shangwen's football team, is still trapped in the Chinese city known as the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.