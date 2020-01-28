Global  

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship TRAILER REACTION | Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar | Bhanu Pratap Singh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:15s
Bhoot: The Haunted Ship TRAILER REACTION | Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar | Bhanu Pratap Singh
'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is out.
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


'Bhoot' trailer: Did you spot Bhumi Pednekar?

The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' have...
IndiaTimes - Published


Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published

