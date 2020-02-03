Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > European Union > EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK

EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK

EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK

The European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access that EU boats will be given to UK waters, the bloc’s chief negotiator has said.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier underscored the difficulties of the trade negotiations with Britain ahead for the rest of the year when he highlighted the small but emblematic fisheries industry, which was a key issue in the protracted Brexit process in the United Kingdom too.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michel Barnier lays out EU terms for fishing deal with UK

The European Union will link any access to its market for British products directly to the access...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rumbleboffin

Bruce Barnett RT @GentlemanGeorge: Looks like a trade war is coming ending with WTO in December. Michel Barnier lays out EU terms for fishing deal with… 9 seconds ago

GentlemanGeorge

George Prall Looks like a trade war is coming ending with WTO in December. Michel Barnier lays out EU terms for fishing deal wi… https://t.co/dN9zB2p1Nq 3 minutes ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland EU negotiator Michel Barnier underscored the difficulties of the trade negotiations with Britain ahead for the rest… https://t.co/s4NOgQPMWB 18 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) EU lay out terms for fishing deal with UK: https://t.co/TIpNB4KP7Z #EuropeanUnion 50 minutes ago

ReplabJohn

John P, Esq (vermin)🇪🇺 #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇬🇧 RT @johnantifas: Under no deal, the UK fishing industry will have to sell it's fish to you brits instead, as there will be NO OTHER nearby… 50 minutes ago

johnantifas

Bolton for EU #FBPE #JailTheLiars & then #RE-JOIN Under no deal, the UK fishing industry will have to sell it's fish to you brits instead, as there will be NO OTHER… https://t.co/AMEknwPFPw 58 minutes ago

NewsOnScotland

NEWSONSCOTLAND Michel Barnier lays out EU terms for fishing deal with UK https://t.co/D3SeNpqPo8 #Scotland https://t.co/Ji4WU2k4vl 2 hours ago

BelgraveCommNHW

Belgrave Leicester RT @TheCanaryUK: Michel Barnier lays out EU terms for fishing deal with UK. https://t.co/J3D9ymxntC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.